2024-03-07 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) fourth branch in Sulaimaniyah, Ari Harsen, on Thursday denied that his party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) were responsible for the current situation in the Kurdistan Region, denouncing the recent decisions of the Federal Supreme Court as "politicized and unconstitutional."

"The recent decisions of the Federal Supreme Court are unconstitutional and unconstitutional," Harsen said at a press conference attended by the Shafaq News agency. "Everyone knows this, and all of its decisions are politicized against the region. What happened recently is a conspiracy and an agenda against the region designed by external parties, and the Kurdish people must be aware of the magnitude of the conspiracy."

Harsen added, "the KDP and the PUK are not the cause of the current situation in the Kurdistan Region."