Gold prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets
2024-03-07 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, gold prices surged in Baghdad and Erbil’s markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 448,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 444,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 418,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 414,000.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 525,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 460,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 395,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

