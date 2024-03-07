KRG Minister supports resuming oil exports via SOMO after Paris Arbitration decision

2024-03-07 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the KRG Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammed Salih, announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has no objections to restarting crude oil exports through the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO).

On March 2023, Turkiye halted shipments of KRI's oil to Ceyhan port following a Paris-based arbitration decision that obligated Ankara to pay compensation to Baghdad for breaching a 1973 pipeline agreement, allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil without the Iraqi government's consent.