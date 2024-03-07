Iraq supports UNRWA with $25 million

2024-03-07 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, announced that Iraq decided to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with $25 million to be able to continue its work after western countries stopped funding the relief agency. Hussein’s remarks took place on the sidelines of the […]

