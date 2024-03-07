NIC Grants Licence for $2.5bn Gas Project at Nahr Bin Umar

2024-03-07 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Investment Commission (NIC) has signed an investment licence with the Halfaya Gas Company (HGC) for an associated gas project at the Nahr Bin Umar field in Basra province. HGC is a special purpose vehicle owned by RASEP, which is part of the Baghdad-based Raban AI Safina Group of Companies. A […]

