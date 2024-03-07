Iraq discusses oil sector development with KBR

2024-03-07 17:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As part of its post-war recovery efforts to improve its capacity for producing oil and gas, Iraq is actively negotiating strategically with the US-based firm KBR to develop its oil fields. This action highlights Iraq’s desire to revive its hydrocarbon industry by attracting global investment. The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, […]

