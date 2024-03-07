Iraq, France discuss military training, armament

2024-03-07 21:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, and the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, discussed on Wednesday areas of cooperation in military training and armament. Lecornu received Al-Abbasi upon his arrival in France and held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a statement […]

