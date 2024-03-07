Prominent Kurdish politician predicts decrease in votes for parties in upcoming elections

2024-03-07 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, prominent Kurdish politician Mullah Bakhtiar affirmed that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and other parties will see a decrease in their votes in the upcoming elections, indicating that it was the responsibility of the Federal Court to find a "better solution" to the quota issue in the Kurdistan Region.

Mullah Bakhtiar stated that "all parties will see a decrease in their votes due to several reasons, including the economic situation, debts owed by the government in terms of salaries, as well as pressure exerted by Baghdad and regional and international concerns on the Region. All of this has left the Kurdish citizens psychologically frustrated, expecting that the parties will still secure seats in the elections due to the electoral system."

Regarding the quota issue and the recent decision of the Iraqi Federal Court in this regard, Mullah Bakhtiar explained that "since in Iraq, and in elections, two types of quotas are dealt with - one for women and another type - it was the responsibility of the Federal Court to find a better solution for them, similar to what exists in Iraq."

Mullah Bakhtiar anticipated that "there will be more challenging decisions facing the region if the financial and political issues are not addressed."