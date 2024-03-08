Savour the Spirit of Ramadan at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

2024-03-08 07:21:29 - Source: DoubleTree

Indulge in Turkish-Inspired Traditions and Arabian Flavours Amidst Serene Gulf Views

Ras Al Khaimah, March 8 2024: Experience a delightful Ramadan journey at Meze, nestled in the scenic DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. Indulge in Turkish-inspired delicacies and beloved Ramadan favourites with live cooking stations and captivating live Oud performances. Enjoy rich culinary delights, including Turkish and Arabian dishes, prepared by our skilled chefs. Immerse yourself in the culinary theatre as chefs offer freshly prepared delicacies. Relish the warm ambience with stunning Gulf views and the soothing melodies of live Oud performances for an unforgettable dining experience.

Savour a rich tapestry of flavours and culinary traditions at Meze's Ramadan Iftar. Delight in Turkish-inspired delicacies like Sucuk Pide and Adana Kebab alongside cherished Arabian favourites such as Lentil Soup and Lamb Ouzi. Experience the culinary spectacle of live cooking stations grilling succulent kebabs and preparing delectable desserts like Umm Ali and Kunafa. Quench your thirst with refreshing beverages such as Karkade and Lemon & Mint.

Meze offers an unforgettable dining experience amidst a warm ambiance and captivating live performances, embodying the spirit of Ramadan. Experience the essence of Ramadan and create cherished memories with your loved ones at Meze, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island.

Details of the Offering:

Traditional Iftar: Indulge in a rich array of culinary delights, featuring Turkish-inspired dishes alongside traditional Arabian favourites, meticulously prepared by our skilled chefs.

Indulge in a rich array of culinary delights, featuring Turkish-inspired dishes alongside traditional Arabian favourites, meticulously prepared by our skilled chefs. Live Cooking Stations: Immerse yourself in the culinary theatre as our chefs showcase their expertise at live cooking stations, offering a variety of freshly prepared delicacies.

Immerse yourself in the culinary theatre as our chefs showcase their expertise at live cooking stations, offering a variety of freshly prepared delicacies. Captivating Ambience: Enjoy the warm and welcoming ambience of Meze, with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf providing a picturesque backdrop to your dining experience.

Enjoy the warm and welcoming ambience of Meze, with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf providing a picturesque backdrop to your dining experience. Live Oud Performances: Delight in the soothing melodies of live Oud performances, enhancing the ambiance and creating an unforgettable dining atmosphere.

Pricing and Booking Information:

Price: AED 149 per person (inclusive of 10% service charge, 7% Destination fee, and 5% VAT).

AED 149 per person (inclusive of 10% service charge, 7% Destination fee, and 5% VAT). Booking: For reservations and enquiries, please email FandBReservations@hilton.com or call 07 203 0104. You can also reach us via WhatsApp at +97156 995 4579.

For reservations and enquiries, please email FandBReservations@hilton.com or call 07 203 0104. You can also reach us via WhatsApp at +97156 995 4579. Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Marjan Island BLVD, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Other March Activations:

"Flavours of Sanchaya": Dive into the culinary wonders of Asian cuisine at "Flavours of Sanchaya" every Friday from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. Choose between the Shoga Package at AED 175 and the Sakura Package at AED 222 for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ben Kershaw, MD of HiveMind Creative Marketing

Phone: 0501580677

Email: ben@wearehivemind.com

End

About DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Nestled on the tranquil shores of the picturesque Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island epitomizes luxury and relaxation. Spread across a 650-meter private beach, the resort is a treasure trove of amenities, from its diverse range of gourmet dining experiences across 13 bars and restaurants, to its seven exquisite pools and paddle courts.

For those looking to rejuvenate, the resort’s spa offers a haven of tranquillity, while fitness enthusiasts can benefit from a state-of-the-art gym. Young guests can revel in the Chuckles Kids Club, boasting an array of engaging activities, an outdoor playground, and the enthralling Pirate Boat Aqua Zone.

For guests who yearn for a balanced mix of wellness and relaxation, at #doubletreemarjanisland, there's no need to compromise. Whether it's an invigorating workout at the gym or a soothing spa treatment, the resort ensures an equilibrium of rejuvenation and vitality.

Catering to a diverse clientele, from tourists seeking a beachfront escape to locals on a weekend getaway, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island remains the premier destination for those seeking memorable experiences in the region. Dive into the best of both worlds and create unforgettable memories with us!