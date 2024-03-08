Iraqi student expelled for graduation cap with Saddam picture

2024-03-08 13:04:40 - Source: Rudaw

Iraqi student sparks debate with Saddam tribute at graduation

An Iraqi university on Thursday announced the suspension of one of its students for displaying a picture of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on her graduation cap.

During Baghdad-based Rafidain University College's graduation ceremony, on Wednesday, a student exhibited a picture of Hussein on her graduation cap. A video of the student during the ceremony emerged online, prompting the university to form an investigation committee on the same day to look into the matter.



On Thursday, the Rafidain University College released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the revocation of the student’s registration for the current academic year, thereby nullifying her year of study.



The student, who was in her final year of the Department of Medical Laboratory Techniques Bachelor's degree, will need to repeat the academic year next year.



The student’s punishment constitutes the application of the Iraqi higher education ministry’s 2007 student discipline guidelines, which states that a student who commits an act of sectarian, ethnic or party incitement within the university is punishable by suspension, provided that the suspension does not exceed one year.



The Arab Socialist Baath Party ruled Iraq from 1968 until 2003 when a United States-led invasion toppled its leader Hussein. The party is now banned in Iraq and Article 7 of the constitution prohibits adopting, glorifying or promoting symbols and propaganda of the former regime.



Hussein and his regime committed numerous crimes against humanity, including the Anfal genocide against the Kurds, which reached its peak in 1988 with the Halabja chemical attack which instantly killed 5,000 people and injured 10,000.



Hussein was executed before his trial on Anfal crimes was concluded. He had been sentenced to death in an earlier trial for the killing of 148 Shiites. He was hanged on December 30, 2006.

Hathalyoum+Rudaw