PUK  President celebrates Kurdish women’s contribution on IWD

2024-03-08 15:30:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

On this International Women’s Day, Bafel Jalal Talabani, the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), extended his heartfelt greetings to all Kurdish women, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to various struggles and revolutions of the Kurdish people. In a statement released today, Talabani expressed gratitude and admiration for the resilience and sacrifices made by Kurdish women, particularly the mothers of martyrs, who have shown remarkable patience and resistance in the face of adversity. Talabani emphasized the significant role Kurdish women have played in the fight for rights and freedoms, tirelessly pushing for social equality and standing against gender discrimination.