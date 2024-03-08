Iraq News Now

Iraqi Militia Subsidiary signs MoU with Chinese Firm

2024-03-08 16:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A subsidiary of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), described as "The General Engineering Company", signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday (Thursday) with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC). According to a press release from the PMF, the memorandum covers cooperation in various fields including construction engineering, trade, services, and energy projects, […]

