Iraq Plans to Export Oil Derivatives

2024-03-08 16:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced plans to increase production capacities of refineries, aiming to improve quality, adhere to environmental standards, and eventually move towards exporting oil derivatives. Currently, production in southern refineries is at 280,000 barrels per day, with the Karbala [Kerbala] refinery contributing 140,000 barrels, according to a report from […]

