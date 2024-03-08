2024-03-08 20:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Erbil – Two people were killed Friday in a strike on the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, an official said, accusing Turkey of being behind the raid. Turkey frequently carries out ground and air operations on positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state […]

The post Turkey strikes kills two civilians in northern Iraq, targeting PKK appeared first on Iraqi News.