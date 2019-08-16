Home › INA › Prime Minister Advisor: Iraq was a key player in resolving the Iranian oil tanker crisis

Prime Minister Advisor: Iraq was a key player in resolving the Iranian oil tanker crisis

2019/08/16



Iraq has been a key player in resolving the crisis over the detention of the Iranian tanker in Gibraltar, an adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Hussein al-Hanin said on Friday.







Al-Hunain said in an exclusive interview with the Iraqi News Agency, "INA" that Iraq's quest to resolve this crisis has made it a positive and reliable balancing factor in international relations.







He stressed that this was the focus of discussion between Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the surprise visit of the Prime Minister to Tehran.























