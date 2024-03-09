2024-03-09 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a delegation comprising businessmen, economists, and representatives from various sectors of the Egyptian private sector on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed the government's keenness to strengthen cooperation between Egyptian companies and various investment and industrial sectors in Iraq. He emphasized enhancing partnerships and […]

The post Iraqi PM meets Egyptian Business Delegation first appeared on Iraq Business News.