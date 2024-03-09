2024-03-09 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

Accountability for Domestic violence in Iraq: Promoting justice and non-discrimination [EN/AR] Ahead of the International Women's Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have jointly released a comprehensive report entitled "Accountability for Domestic violence in Iraq: Promoting justice and non-discrimination." […]

