Turkmen Front declares unified list participation in Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Aydin Maruf Salim, the head of the Turkmen Front (TF) in the Kurdistan Region, announced the Front's commitment to participate in the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections with a unified list.

During a press conference in Erbil, Maruf emphasized the TF's support for unity among political forces and component parties. He stated, "We in the Turkmen Front in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have always favored resolving issues among political actors through dialogue." Maruf highlighted the party's stance of avoiding involvement in disputes and problems among various actors.

Presently holding two seats in the Kurdish parliament, occupied by Maruf and Himdad Bilal, the Turkmen Front aims to navigate the changing political landscape following the Federal Supreme Court's decision.

The Kurdish election law, initially enacted in 1992 and revised in 2013, faced a legal challenge in the Iraqi federal court.

The law designated five seats for Turkmen, with Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, and Armenians each having one seat.

The court's ruling declared that the parliament comprises 100 members, not the previous 111, leading to a shift in the allocation of minority seats.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has set June 10, 2024, as the date for the next Kurdistan Parliament elections through a regional decree.