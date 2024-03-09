Crisis looms between Iraq and the EU over Supreme Court remarks

2024-03-09 16:20:49 - Source: Iraqi news

Baghdad and the European Union: Ambiguity surrounds statements about the Federal Supreme Court

Kurdistan 24 TV channel quoted a statement attributed to EU spokesperson Peter Stano, attacking the Federal Supreme Court in Iraq, considering it "not independent and dominated by another country that does not respect minorities."

The European Union has not issued any official statement to respond to Stano's remarks or confirm their authenticity.

A source at the EU Embassy in Baghdad indicated that the news attributed to Stano may have contained some errors.

The European Union's position on the Federal Supreme Court remains unclear, amid official silence from Brussels and conflicting information about the veracity of the statements attributed to Stano.

This controversy raises questions about the accuracy of the news, the EU's position on the Federal Supreme Court, and the impact of these statements on relations between Baghdad and the EU.

These statements come amid escalating tensions between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, following the Federal Supreme Court's decision on February 21, 2024, to reduce the number of seats in the regional parliament from 111 to 100, after ruling that the quota seats are unconstitutional.