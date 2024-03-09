Firefighters successfully control blaze in Erbil's north industrial zone warehouse

2024-03-09 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Civil Defense Directorate in Erbil governorate said that 16 firefighting teams contained the fire that broke out at a warehouse in the North Industrial Zone of Erbil.

The incident, as confirmed by the directorate's spokesperson, Karwan Ali, resulted in material damages but no reported human casualties.

In a press statement, Ali explained the severity of the situation, stating, that our teams managed to control the fire within three hours."

“The ongoing efforts of the Civil Defense Directorate now focus on managing the leakage of accumulated fuel within the warehouse.”

“The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, prompting the formation of a technical committee to investigate the incident thoroughly.”

The committee's task includes identifying the reasons behind the fire and assessing the extent of material damages incurred. Ali added.