The US dollar stay steady in Baghdad and decline in Erbil, after stock market closes

2024-03-09 19:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The US dollar stabilized in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closure of stock exchanges on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the closure of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,250 IQD per 100 dollars. Same prices that were recorded this morning

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,250 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price reached 150,000 IQD, and the purchasing price was 149,700 IQD.