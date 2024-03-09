Exports from Iranian Kermanshah to Iraq increased by 262% in 11 months

2024-03-09 19:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Abdul Wahid Mohammadi, the Deputy coordinator of economic affairs in Kermanshah, a Kurdish province of Iran, declared on Saturday, the volume of goods exported from the border crossings Parviz Khan to Iraq during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (starting from March 21 of the previous year), increased by 262%

According to the Iranian Agency "Mehr," exports from Kermanshah province to Iraq increased by 9% in weight and 19% in value over the past 11 months.

Mohammadi highlighted, “Parviz Khan's borders as a growing transit hub in Iran, noting that foreign transit from this customs point surged by 262% to 3.492 million tons in the current Iranian year, establishing it as the second most crucial customs point and a burgeoning transit gateway in Iran.”

On average, 650 trucks pass through the Parviz Khan borders daily, with numbers occasionally reaching 900 to 1000. Iraq has requested an increase to 1500 trucks, pending infrastructure upgrades.

Mir Agha Abdi, the head of customs in Ilam governorate, reported “exports worth 1.727 billion, marking an 18% increase in value compared to the previous year.”

Moreover, “over 7 million individuals crossed the Mehran border during the 11 months, reflecting a 38% increase from the previous year.”