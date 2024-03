2024-03-10 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Belad Al Naser for General Trade and Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Provision of Cleaning, Laundry and Janitorial Services at UNAMI Erbil Regional Office, Iraq." The contract is valued at $198,854.01. (Source: UNGM)

The post UNAMI Awards Cleaning Contract in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.