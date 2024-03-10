2024-03-10 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Launch of the Joint Coordination Forum (JCF) in Basra: A Collaborative Milestone for Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience in Iraq H.E. Mr. Asaad Al-Aidani, Governor of Basra and Mr. Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator (DSRSG/RC/HC) have launched the Joint Coordination Forum (JCF) in Basra. The […]

The post Launch of the Joint Coordination Forum (JCF) in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.