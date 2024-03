JOC : The launch of the third stage of "Waad al-Haq” operations in Salah al-Din and Kirkuk

JOC : The launch of the third stage of "Waad al-Haq” operations in Salah al-Din and Kirkuk

2024-03-10 10:30:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

JOC : The launch of the third stage of "Waad al-Haq” operations in Salah al-Din and Kirkuk