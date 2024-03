2024-03-10 12:00:13 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated on Saturday two fertilizer factories in Basra, in southern Iraq. During his visit to Basra governorate, Al-Sudani opened a urea fertilizer factory and a di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer factory, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Al-Sudani was given a […]

The post Iraqi PM inaugurates two fertilizer factories in Basra appeared first on Iraqi News.