Jordan announces increase in industrial exports to Iraq

2024-03-10 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Jordan declared, on Sunday, that its exports from the manufacturing sector to Iraq have surged during the past two months.

According to a report issued by the Jordanian Chamber of Industry, the chamber's exports during the past two months of the current year reached 926 million Jordanian dinars, compared to 1.272 billion dinars (1 US dollar equals 70 Jordanian dinars) for the same period last year in 2023.

The report added that the United States topped the list of importing countries from Jordan with around 211 million dinars, followed by India with a value of 73 million dinars compared to 238 million dinars.

Jordan's exports to Iraq's manufacturing sector have risen by 10% during the past two months, reaching 151 million dinars compared to 136 million dinars for the same period last year. Saudi Arabia ranked fourth, reaching about 138 million dinars.

The chamber clarified that its exports during the past two months of the current year 2024 were distributed across various sectors. Mining industries accounted for 196 million dinars, engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors reached around 157 million dinars, and chemical and cosmetic products totaled 152 million dinars.

According to statistical data, exports from sectors like food, agricultural, and animal wealth industries amounted to around 132 million dinars, medical supplies reached 101 million dinars, and leather and textile industries were valued at 75 million dinars.

The rest of Jordan's industrial exports during the past two months of the current year were distributed across sectors such as packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies worth 46 million dinars, plastics and rubber at 45 million dinars, construction at around 19 million dinars, and wooden industries and furniture totaling 4 million dinars.