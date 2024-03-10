Two border guards killed; others wounded in mine defusing attempt in Erbil

2024-03-10 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two members at the Iraqi Border Guard forces were killed and others were injured in a mine explosion at their headquarters in Erbil on Saturday.

According to a local source stated to Shafaq News Agency, “the incident occurred during a training session when two mines detonated, resulting in casualties.”

While, the Iraqi Border Guard forces command released a statement indicating that "the explosion occurred as two members were attempting to defuse a mine.”

Additionally, two more border guards sustained serious injuries in the blast.

The command emphasized in its statement that “this incident was part of the ongoing efforts to clear the border areas of mines leftover from the Iraq-Iran war.”