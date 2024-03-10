Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq

Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq

Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq
Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq
2024-03-10 14:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated on Saturday a rolling mill in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra to produce metal bars and sheets. The inauguration of the rolling mill took place during Al-Sudani’s visit to Basra governorate to open industrial projects, including fertilizer factories, according to a statement released […]

The post Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links