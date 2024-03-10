Iraqi PM inaugurates metal factory in southern Iraq

2024-03-10 14:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated on Saturday a rolling mill in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra to produce metal bars and sheets. The inauguration of the rolling mill took place during Al-Sudani’s visit to Basra governorate to open industrial projects, including fertilizer factories, according to a statement released […]

