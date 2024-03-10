Israel-Hamas war rages in Gaza on eve of Ramadan

2024-03-10 15:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Violent clashes continued in Gaza on Sunday, with no ceasefire imminent as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approached and a severe humanitarian crisis persisted in the besieged Palestinian territory. A Spanish charity ship carrying food aid was expected to soon set sail from the Mediterranean island-nation of Cyprus to help alleviate the suffering in the coastal Gaza Strip, now in its sixth month of war. The non-governmental group Open Arms said its boat would carry 200 tonnes of food, which its partner the US charity World Central Kitchen would then unload on the shores of Gaza where it had