Inflation rate slightly rises in Iraq in 2024

2024-03-10 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday that the inflation rate in Iraq slightly increased by 0.4 percent during the first months of 2024. The spokesperson of the Planning Ministry, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, told Shafaq News that the inflation index is always on the rise with no decline worldwide, noting that […]

