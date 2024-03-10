0.4% increase in Iraq's inflation rates for early 2024, says Ministry of Planning
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning reported a marginal rise of 0.4% in the country's inflation rates during the first two months of 2024.
Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the official spokesman for the ministry, told Shafaq News Agency that the observed inflation in Iraq aligns with this global pattern and is deemed a logical increase.
"In January 2024, inflation saw a modest uptick of 0.4% compared to December 2023, while the annual inflation from January 2023 to January 2024 is also 0.4% increase was noted. When factoring in this percentage for the entire year, the overall inflation level stands at 4.5%."
Highlighting the details, Al-Hindawi pointed out that the sections measuring 12-month inflation showed similar increases, with eight sections experiencing rises ranging from 0.2% to 0.8%.
Notably, the health section did not witness an increase, and three sections recorded decreases ranging from 0.5% to 1%.