Over 65 billion dinars of revenue for Iraqi ports in February
2024-03-10 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ports Company reported on Sunday that it generated revenues of over 65 billion dinars in February.
Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director-General of the Iraqi Ports Company, mentioned to Shafaq News Agency that “Iraqi ports experienced significant container handling activity for imports and exports.”
He noted that “73 import ships and 120 export ships docked at Iraqi ports in February.”