USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-10 17:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained a steady rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 150,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.