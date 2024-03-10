COI recovers billions of dinars, jewelry from convicted officials

2024-03-10 19:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (COI) declared on Sunday that it had retrieved gold jewelry, hundreds of thousands of US dollars, and billions of dinars from government officials found guilty in financial corruption cases. The head COI, Haidar Hanoun, said in a press conference that $1.63 million had been recovered from Raad […]

