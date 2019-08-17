Home › Baghdad Post › Al-Sadr demands PM to punish people with foreign affiliations, says silence is corruption

Al-Sadr demands PM to punish people with foreign affiliations, says silence is corruption

2019/08/17 | 13:05



Iraq's populist Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has tweeted a set of “brotherly advices” to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi that would aid him in his work.Sadr said these advices are popular demands that both his Sadrist movement and Iraq citizens have been calling.The Iraqi cleric demanded Abdul-Mahdi to stick to dependency and avoid inclining towards other parties, or Iraq will be turned into a deep state.He called upon the Prime Minister to pay extra attention to the services improvement file that is still is still lagging and almost non-existent.He further called Abdul-Mahdi to follow up on the corruption fighting plan, pointing out that silence over corruption is deemed a contribution to this corruption.Finally, Sadr stressed that preserving the stature of the state, its security foundation and the dependency of state decisions will boost the Iraqi sovereignty significantly, stressing that figures with foreign affiliations must be punished.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's populist Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has tweeted a set of “brotherly advices” to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi that would aid him in his work.Sadr said these advices are popular demands that both his Sadrist movement and Iraq citizens have been calling.The Iraqi cleric demanded Abdul-Mahdi to stick to dependency and avoid inclining towards other parties, or Iraq will be turned into a deep state.He called upon the Prime Minister to pay extra attention to the services improvement file that is still is still lagging and almost non-existent.He further called Abdul-Mahdi to follow up on the corruption fighting plan, pointing out that silence over corruption is deemed a contribution to this corruption.Finally, Sadr stressed that preserving the stature of the state, its security foundation and the dependency of state decisions will boost the Iraqi sovereignty significantly, stressing that figures with foreign affiliations must be punished.