US Firm Wins Aviation Maintenance Contract in Iraq

2024-03-11 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Maryland-based Amentum Services Inc. has been awarded a $8,626,048 modification (P00335) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Amentum was created by the sale of AECOM's Management Services business […]

