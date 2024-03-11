Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna

Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna

Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna
Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna
2024-03-11 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Four Electrical Water Pumps 1 m3/Sec with all Required Accessories in Samawa-Muthanna Governorate." The contract is valued at $464,515.75. (Source: UNGM)

The post Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links