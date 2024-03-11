Contract to provide Pumps to UNAMI in Muthanna

2024-03-11 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Four Electrical Water Pumps 1 m3/Sec with all Required Accessories in Samawa-Muthanna Governorate." The contract is valued at $464,515.75. (Source: UNGM)

