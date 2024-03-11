Oil prices drop on worries over China's demand

2024-03-11 10:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices extended last week's losses on Monday on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

Brent futures fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.53 a barrel at 0405 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.44.

Both benchmarks fell last week, with Brent down 1.8% and WTI 2.5% lower on bearish Chinese data which pointed at softer demand in world's no. 1 crude importer.

"Worries over weak demand in China outweighed the extension of supply cuts by OPEC+," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities, adding that mixed signs from U.S. jobs data prompted some traders to adjust positions.

"Still, the losses will be capped by increased geopolitical risk, with the possibility that a ceasefire may not be reached in the Hamas-Israel war and that conflict may expand in Russia and its neighbours," he said.

Moreover, China last week set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5%, which many analysts called ambitious without much more stimulus.

China's imports of crude oil rose in the first two months of the year compared with the same period in 2023, but they were weaker than the preceding months, data showed on Thursday, continuing a trend of softening purchases by the world's biggest buyer.

On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed early this month to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter.

"With OPEC+ extending its voluntary production cut agreement until the end of second quarter, this could tighten the market as demand recovers from its seasonal lull," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a note.

(Reuters)