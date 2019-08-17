Home › Iraq News › SDF’s Arab Militias Retreat from Military Points in Deir Ezzur after Wide Differences with Kurds

SDF’s Arab Militias Retreat from Military Points in Deir Ezzur after Wide Differences with Kurds

2019/08/17 | 14:00







It noted that the differences have emerged after the SDF exerted pressures on the residents of Hasaka and Deir Ezzur and also due to rising tensions between the two sides.







Al-Alam also said that the Arab forces of the SDF together with their weapons and military equipment have retreated from their military positions in Euphrates Bank.







Meantime, al-Khabour news website reported that the SDF has forced civilians in the city of Qameshli in Hasaka to join their ranks by exerting pressures on them and depriving them of public amenities and facilities.







In a relevant development earlier in August, a new US military convoy comprising hundreds of trucks carrying military equipment had arrived in areas under the control of the Kurdish militias in Eastern Syria.







The Arabic-language website of the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted Kurdish sources in Qameshli, Hasaka as saying that over 200 trucks carrying weapons, military and logistics equipment of the US-led coalition have entered Qameshli via Simalka crossing.







The Kurdish sources said that the US military convoy was planned to be distributed among SDF militia in Eastern Syria.







The dispatch of new US military convoy for the SDF came as the Turkish Army had sent massive military equipment for imminent military operations against the Kurdish militias in Eastern Syria and behind Turkey's borders with Syria.







In a relevant development earlier this month, hundreds of trucks carrying US military equipment and logistical aids had been sent to the bases of the SDF in Hasaka province, pro-militant media outlets reported.







Pro-militant Smart News website reported that over 300 trucks carrying US military and logistical equipment from Iraq arrived in areas controlled by the SDF in Tal al-Bidar in Eastern Syria via Simalka border crossing.







It noted that the US trucks carried military equipment, logistical supplies, prefabricated cement walls, adding that dozens of trucks were carrying unidentified cargos as they were covered.







Smart website said that the military equipment and supplies will be distributed among SDF in Hasaka, Raqqa and Deir Ezzur.































