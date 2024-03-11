Iraq News Now

Gold prices stable in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2024-03-11 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained steady in local markets in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

Our correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 457,000 IQD per mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 453,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 427,000 IQD, with a buying price of 423,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price for a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD, while the selling price for a weight of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for a mithqal of 24-carat gold was 530,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was 485,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 465,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 400,000 IQD.

