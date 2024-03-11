Erbil commemorates March 11 Uprising with theatrical performances

2024-03-11 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, commemorated the anniversary of the March 11, 1991 uprising with art performances on Monday.

The local government, in cooperation with the College and Institute of Fine Arts and the School Activities Department, organized a memorial ceremony for the Kurdish people's uprising in March 1991.

The ceremony, which was held near the government building on 30th Street in central Erbil, was attended by Governor Omid Khoshnaw, a number of government and partisan officials, and families of the martyrs.

Monday marks the anniversary of the March 11, 1970 agreement signed between the Iraqi authorities at the time and Mustafa Barzani, as well as the anniversary of the 1991 popular uprising in Kurdistan against "dictatorship and tyranny."