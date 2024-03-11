Iraq and three other Arab countries sell oil to America for $1.2 billion in a month

2024-03-11 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US oil imports rose by 5% in January 2024, with Saudi Arabia and Iraq leading four Arab countries that supplied about 7.5% of the total oil consumed by the world's biggest oil user.

According to the latest data from the Energy Research Unit, the US imported about 206.8 million barrels of crude oil (6.67 million barrels per day) in January 2024, up from 196.8 million barrels (6.35 million barrels per day) in December 2023.

The US oil imports from four Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Libya - amounted to about 15.4 million barrels in January 2024, making up 7.4% of the total US imports for the month.

Saudi Arabia was the top Arab oil exporter to the US, with exports of about 9.03 million barrels in January 2024, worth 743.5 million dollars.

Iraq was the second largest Arab oil exporter to the US, with exports of 4.89 million barrels in January 2024, valued at 370.2 billion dollars.

Kuwait was the third largest Arab oil exporter to the US in terms of volume, with exports of 0.77 million barrels in January 2024, worth 58.9 million dollars.

Libya was the fourth largest Arab oil exporter to the US in terms of volume, with exports of 0.7 million barrels in January 2024, but it ranked higher than Kuwait in terms of value, with exports worth 66.5 million dollars, according to the most recent data from the US Bureau of Statistics.