Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen Votel: US needs to protect Syrian Kurds

2019/02/06 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “This is a key aspect of the ongoing planning right now, Senator,” the General responded.
“Of the many tasks that we have of defeating ISIS and withdrawing our forces, certainly we add to that list,” Votel continued—before engaging in a delicate verbal balancing act—“the protection of Turkey,” as well as “making sure that we protect those who have fought with us,” he stated, alluding to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF.)
Votel concluded, by explaining, “A key aspect of our ongoing planning efforts” at both the diplomatic and military levels is to “make sure that those who have fought with us, who have helped us accomplish the mission, are safeguarded as we depart Syria.”
The threat to the Kurds (and others in northeastern Syria) arises because of Turkey’s insistence on having a “safe zone” along its southern border with Syria. Turkey wants to police the zone, but that is unacceptable to most of the population living there. They fear that Turkey and its Arab allies will engage in gross human rights violations, including rape and murder, as they did last year in the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin.
Another senator, Angus King (R. Maine), reiterated those concerns, telling Votel, “Sen. Heinrich mentioned the danger to the Kurds, and I hope you will emphasize to your successor the importance of protecting the Kurds.”
