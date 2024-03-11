Siemens Energy to utilize associated gas in Iraq

2024-03-11 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Siemens Energy Company in Iraq announced on Monday that it is planning to engage in investments related to the associated gas in southern Iraq. The company’s executive director in Iraq, Muhannad Al-Saffar, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Siemens is collaborating with the Iraqi government to invest in associated gas for […]

