Iraq to build barbed wire fence on borders with Iran

2024-03-11 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has begun setting up a barbed wire fence to protect its borders with Iran. The action was taken a few days after the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, declared that Iraq’s border with Syria had been entirely secured using surveillance cameras. The barbed wire barrier between Iraq and Iran […]

