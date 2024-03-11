CBI records 91% surge in external remittances

2024-03-11 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / External remittances in the currency auction

of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) increased by 91%, on Monday.

Our correspondent reported that CBI sold today during its

auction for buying and selling the US dollar, $213,419,068, covered at an

exchange rate of 1305 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international

settlements for electronic cards, and at a rate of 1310 IQD per dollar for

external remittances and cash transactions.

Most of the bank's dollar sales went to bolster balances

abroad in the form of remittances and credits, reaching $195,840,125, an

increase of 91% compared to cash sales totaling $17,578,000.

Noteworthy, CBI conducts regular currency auctions to manage

the country's monetary policy and stabilize the exchange rate of the local

currency.

These auctions serve as a mechanism for banks and financial

institutions to buy and sell foreign currency, primarily the US dollar, to meet

the demands of importers, travelers, and other entities requiring foreign

exchange.

The auctions are a crucial tool for CBI to control

inflation, manage liquidity in the banking system, and maintain confidence in

the national currency.

Additionally, the auctions play a role in regulating the

flow of foreign currency in and out of the country, helping to manage Iraq's

balance of payments.

Monitoring the results and trends of these auctions provides

insights into the overall economic health and stability of Iraq's financial

system.