Turkish lira continues decline, hit record low against US dollar

2024-03-11 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Turkish lira continued its decline against

foreign currencies during Monday's trading, marking a new record low against

the US dollar at 32 ? per dollar, down by approximately 0.52%.

This significant drop in the Turkish currency comes

alongside a rise in inflation rates in Turkey, which were revealed last week,

indicating that inflationary pressures continue to impact the Turkish lira.