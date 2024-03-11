Turkish lira continues decline, hit record low against US dollar
2024-03-11 17:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Turkish lira continued its decline against
foreign currencies during Monday's trading, marking a new record low against
the US dollar at 32 ? per dollar, down by approximately 0.52%.
This significant drop in the Turkish currency comes
alongside a rise in inflation rates in Turkey, which were revealed last week,
indicating that inflationary pressures continue to impact the Turkish lira.