Iraq to set up two projects to produce 4 million tons of sulfur annually

2024-03-11 19:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Duha Jabouri, said that Iraq awarded contracts for the development of two sulfur facilities with a combined annual production capacity of 4 million tons to two local companies. Jabouri stated that both projects are situated in the northern Iraqi governorate of Nineveh […]

