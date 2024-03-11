Iraq Advances Agri Sector with New Fertiliser Facilities

2024-03-11 20:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has opened two major new fertiliser production facilities in Basra. The phosphates (DAP) plant was developed by AAA Holding Group, led by CEO Dr. Amet Selman. With a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year, this extension marks a critical step towards enhancing the support for the Iraqi […]

